crime

Teacher finds gun in Fresno student's backpack, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say a student brought an antique gun to school.

Police say a group of boys got into a fight Monday morning outside of Phillip V. Sanchez Charter School.

One of the boys ran back into a classroom to grab his backpack but the teacher stopped him.

Officers say the teacher noticed the backpack was heavy, looked inside and found the gun.

When officers arrived on scene, they were able to locate all but one of the boys involved in the fight.

Police say the gun was not loaded and there is no word yet on what if any charges the boy who brought the gun to school could face.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocrimeschool threatguns
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement
Texas officers seen leading handcuffed man with rope
Husband admits to fatally stabbing pregnant wife in Pasadena
Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement
Trump, Republican Party sue over Calif. tax return law
Tulare Co. boy arrested after posting video threatening to commit school violence, authorities say
Woman who witnessed crash hit by car trying to help victims
Four people arrested after brawl inside Visalia restaurant
El Paso community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting
Global stocks rebound as China eases up on currency
Show More
Paradise Police offering $20K for new officers
Friends, coworkers mourn loss of couples killed in wrong-way crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash in central Fresno identified
Video: Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at Victorville home
Girl, 4, reunited with dad after being found in pimp's home in Texas
More TOP STORIES News