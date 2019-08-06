Teacher finds gun in Fresno student's backpack, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say a student brought an antique gun to school.Police say a group of boys got into a fight Monday morning outside of Phillip V. Sanchez Charter School.One of the boys ran back into a classroom to grab his backpack but the teacher stopped him.Officers say the teacher noticed the backpack was heavy, looked inside and found the gun.When officers arrived on scene, they were able to locate all but one of the boys involved in the fight.Police say the gun was not loaded and there is no word yet on what if any charges the boy who brought the gun to school could face.