Distraught students remembering teacher killed in random attack at Dinuba home

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Orosi school is mourning the loss of a long-time teacher following a shooting that left him dead on Monday.

"Our community is completely distraught. Our children are our thoughts and prayers go on to the Martin family. Mr. Martin has been teaching with us for 17 years and teaching seventh and eighth grade in Spanish," said Yolanda Valdez, Superintendent at Orosi-Cutler Joint Unified School District.

She expresses the sorrow felt across campus this week as they process the tragic loss of one of their teachers.

On Tuesday, notes of love and kind thoughts filled the wall along room 15 at El Monte Middle School.

It's where Sergio Martin spent most of his days teaching Spanish.

Martin was shot and killed inside his Dinuba home in what police are calling a random attack.

Around 3 am, the 50-year-old was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds during a welfare check at his home on Roosevelt Way.

Dinuba police say Martin's home appears to have been burglarized.

A 17-year-old who was known to police and had possible gang affiliations has been arrested for the crime.

Police are still looking for at least one other suspect.

"I'm sure the residents are concerned, they're asking, 'why?' I am sure the students, which we are told he loves so much, are concerned. There are a lot of rumors and bad information floating around but we would take anything that could help us further than this investigation," said Dinuba Police Chief Abel Iriarte.

Martin had been with the school district since 2006.

Psychologists and counselors have been on site to support his middle school students.

The district described Martin as a very special teacher who connected well with his students.

"As you know middle school is a unique age, a very emotional age and it takes very special people to teach middle school students. Mr. Martin was definitely one of those special people," mentioned Yolanda.

His family will be invited to his classroom to collect his belongings and have a look at the kind of teacher he was, and the impact he made on the community.

Martin's family described him as loving, caring, and someone who loved music.

The district is thankful for the community support during this tragic and very difficult time.

Dinuba police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This is the sixth homicide in the City of Dinuba so far this year.

