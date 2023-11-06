Teen arrested after man found dead at Dinuba home, police say

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager was arrested after a man was found dead at a home in Dinuba early Monday morning.

Around 3 am, Dinuba police say they found the man's body during a welfare check at the home.

During an investigation, officers said the teenager was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

Authorities have not yet provided any other details about what happened leading up to the homicide.

Officials say they will not be releasing any information about the suspect because they are underage.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Dinuba Police Department at (559) 591-5911.

You can also remain anonymous by calling (559) 591-TIP1 (8471).

