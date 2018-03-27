How much info does Facebook have on you?

Facebook is facing criticism after Cambridge Analytica may have wrongly had access to millions of users' personal data.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has addressed the issue, "This was a major breach of trust, and I'm really sorry that this happened."Jennifer Guidry with Breadcrumb Cybersecurity in Fresno says third-parties gaining access to your online data is actually nothing new. A look at Facebook's data policy informs users that when you download third-party services they get access to your info."The reality is these social platforms exist because primarily harvest our data and re-purpose it for advertising uses," says Guidry.But it's how and what the third party does next.Guidry says in this instance, data was likely taken from an online quiz shared on facebook."They took advantage of a loophole in that platform to collect data that Facebook did not allow on behalf of the friends who took this quiz and then went ahead and resold that data for purposes that Facebook would not normally allow," says Guidry.While Facebook is in the hotspot, Guidry warns that other social media apps on your phone can give access to some of your info as well."Any social media application for sure, if it's on your phone, they are harvesting all the data you transpire on your phone, not just what you use in that Facebook app. So all your other applications, your text messages, your phone calls," says Guidry.She says the best thing to do is to limit what apps you have on your phone.If you are interested to see what data Facebook keeps on you, go to your settings, and click on "download a copy of your Facebook data."Once it's ready you can dig into your digital archive.You can look back at all your pictures, posts, ads you've clicked on, as well as which companies have your info.