The latest Facebook privacy controversy has some users asking why Facebook kept a log of certain call and text data.
In a press release, the company confirmed that it has been keeping these logs of some users' data but said that it was only on an opt-in basis.
"Call and text history logging is part of an opt-in feature for people using Messenger or Facebook Lite on Android," the release reads. The company added that the content of the calls and texts is not logged.
This comes after a controversy earlier this month when a former employee of Cambridge Analytica said the firm used Facebook user data through a third-party app to build psychological profiles for up to 50 million Americans.
Here's what you need to know to keep your information safe, whether you have decided to delete your account entirely or if you just need a privacy brush-up.
HOW TO CHECK AND PREVENT CALL LOG COLLECTION
To check whether Facebook Messenger has been collecting call data from you Android phone from the app, click on your profile picture, then scroll down to "People." Once you click on that, you'll see "Sync contacts," which you can turn on or off. If you turn it off, Facebook said it can no longer continuously collect phone contact data.
On Facebook Lite, there are two features, Contacts Uploading and Call And Text History Uploading, that can be turned on or off. To find them, tap on the three lines and then go to Settings.
You can also go to this page to check which contacts Messenger has collected and delete them.
HOW TO CHECK WHAT INFORMATION FACEBOOK HAS COLLECTED
You can see what information Facebook is keeping about you by using the Download My Information feature. To get there, click the down arrow and then select Settings. "Download a copy" is the last option under the General Account Settings that come up. After clicking that you'll need to select "Start My Archive." Note that you'll have to verify your identity, and you can't selectively download so it will be a large amount of data.
HOW TO CHECK WHAT OTHERS SEE
If you haven't checked on your settings in a while, the first place to start is a Privacy Checkup.
The check-up walks you through what information you have chosen to be public and private. To get to it, just click on the "Quick Help" question mark in the top right, then select "Privacy Checkup."
Want to see which aspects of you profile are visible to the public? Go to your profile, click on the three dots on the right side of your cover photo, and select "View As."
You can also review who can see your activity (such as things you have liked) by clicking on the down arrow and selecting "Activity Log."
MANAGING YOUR MESSENGER STORY POSTS
You can change who sees photos and videos added to your story in the Messenger app each time you post. After you click on the right arrow and before you post, click on the settings wheel to change who can see it.
HOW TO REMOVE THIRD-PARTY APPS
There is a section for editing and removing third-party apps if you follow the steps in the Privacy Checkup.
If you just want to go straight to the apps, though, you can go to "Settings" by clicking on the down arrow in the top right corner and then clicking on "Apps" in the list to the left.
HOW TO CHECK INFORMATION FACEBOOK USES FOR ADS
Technology experts say that Facebook is tracking more than just your activity on its app. It's also keeping tabs on what you're doing elsewhere online.
Based on this information, Facebook can guess things about you that it then uses to help connect you with relevant ads. This information can include details you haven't shared with them, such as your political affiliation.
To see and edit that information, go to "Settings" by clicking on the down arrow in the top right corner, click on "Ads" on the left, click on "Your Information" and then "Your categories" right underneath.
HOW TO DEACTIVATE
Deactivating is a less extreme version of deleting. Your profile won't be visible anymore, but you can reactivate anytime you want.
You can deactivate your account while keeping Messenger, but not vice-versa.
To deactivate your account, click here and enter your password.
DEACTIVATING MESSENGER
To deactivate Messenger, tap on your profile picture and then go to "Privacy and Settings." The option to deactivate will only appear if you've already deactivated your main Facebook account.
If you deactivate both, logging back into Messenger will reactivate both.
HOW TO DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT
Physically, deleting your account is as simple as pressing a button.
Logistically, however, there are some considerations before you pull the plug.
After deleting your account, you will have to create new accounts for all the third-party apps that you signed into through Facebook. You'll also have to find new ways to connect with people that you do through Facebook now, such as sharing photos with far-off relatives or swapping advice in a topic-specific group.
You might also want to consider downloading your data before you delete.
If you're OK with all of that and still want to delete, be aware that even after you press the button, it will take up to 90 days for it to take full effect. If you try to log in while it's processing, the deletion will be cancelled.
To delete your Facebook account, click here, choose "delete" and follow the process.
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
