Technology

New app analyzes your texts to improve your relationships

A new app called Mei is the first mobile messaging app that includes an AI assistant designed to improve your relationships.

Mei uses algorithms and artificial intelligence to find out if someone is into you.

Right now the app is only available for WhatsApp. The app allows you to export messages to be analyzed.

The AI assistant looks for hidden sparks and gives you real-time intelligence as you chat.

It costs about $9 for each conversation analysis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologytechnologyapp
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne Co.
Man arrested, accused of raping and kidnapping woman in Dinuba
Paul Blanco dealerships deceived customers, AG alleges
Family, friends come together to honor victims killed in rollover crash
Motorcyclist killed in Merced crash identified
Friant's "Topiary Zoo" a hidden gem in the Central Valley
Child, adult injured in Tulare County drive-by shooting, deputies say
Show More
Officer suspended after arresting 6-year-old and 8-year-old
Chanel Miller speaks out about Brock Turner sexual assault
Louisiana man drowns after underwater marriage proposal
Woman quit job to search for her beloved missing dog
Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Merced
More TOP STORIES News