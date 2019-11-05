Technology

Researchers say light can hack into your smart device

By Krisann Chasarik
Those laser pointer lights could hack into your smart home voice assistant.

University researchers say they were able to hack Alexa, Google Home, Siri and Facebook Portal by shining lasers at them.

The light can trick microphones and make the devices react as if they are receiving audio.

The study found light commands can be sent from 360 feet away, from one building to another. The light can also penetrate glass, affecting a device that is left near a window.

In one case, a garage door was opened using a laser light. Researchers also say they can use light commands to locate, lock and unlock doors and buy things online.

Researchers at the University of Michigan and Japan released their findings on Monday.

Their advice? Keep your smart devices away from windows and make sure they can't be seen by anyone outside your home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymichiganlaserhackinghomeu.s. & worldsmartphones
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Man's body found inside burned shed behind central Fresno home
Trash cans pile up in Visalia, city doesn't know what to do with them
CCW holders to register unlimited amount of weapons in Fresno Co.
12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
Revered relic stolen from Selma church while on display
Show More
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
FAX bus driver who killed pedestrian, drove away denies knowing what he did
Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
VIDEO: BART employee rescues man from oncoming train after Raider game
Hanford woman charged with murder after unborn baby dies of drugs in his system
More TOP STORIES News