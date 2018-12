A rocket carrying a satellite will be launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Saturday night.The United Launch Alliance rocket will lift off at 8:15 p.m. It was originally scheduled to launch Friday afternoon , but the attempt was scrubbed after issues between the control center and the launch site.The rocket, a Delta IV Heavy, will carry a government reconnaissance satellite.ULA has carried out 27 launches for the National Reconnaissance Office over the past 12 years.