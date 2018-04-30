CONSUMER WATCH

Worry-free wireless headphones

EMBED </>More Videos

Been admiring a new pair of headphones? You've probably noticed the world has gone wireless. (KFSN)

By
Been admiring a new pair of headphones? You've probably noticed the world has gone wireless.

Google, HTC and Motorola have all followed Apple's lead -- and eliminated the headphone jack from their latest smartphones.

So if you're done with adapters and tired of getting tangled up in headphone cords and ready to take the plunge on a new, wireless pair, the tech team at Consumer Reports says now may be the perfect time to cut the cord on your headphones.

You don't have to spend a ton of money to get a pair of wireless headphones that sound pretty good. The JVC Gumy Model Number# JVC HA-FX9BT wireless headphones sell for around $30. They are pretty basic but the audio quality scored 'Very Good' in Consumer Reports' tests.

A higher budget gets you more features like noise cancellation. Noise cancelling is a feature on headphones that blocks unwanted external sounds. This feature may be useful for any number of reasons. For example, if you are sitting in a cafe or if you are in a noisy, open office environment.

Another feature allows you to control your music from the earpiece without ever taking your phone out of your pocket. This may be a little tricky to master.

And, consider style. Bulkier, over-the-ear headphones may get you more battery life -- while in-ear models are easier to stash and can be true wireless.

Consumer Reports also says to find the right fit, the best thing to do is try them on before you buy them or make sure you buy a pair that is returnable.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyconsumer reportsconsumer watchtechnologyheadphones
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
TECHNOLOGY
Should you still trust Facebook?
Don't search for these celebrities online
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
More Technology
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News