16-year-old responsible for northwest Fresno shootout that killed man, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a 16-year-old boy is responsible for a deadly shootout this past weekend.

On Sunday officers found Deandre Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on Fruit and Ashlan Avenues.

The 38-year-old was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he died.

Then around 12:45 that afternoon officers got a call of a shooting victim at Norwich Avenue.

That person was identified as a 16-year-old boy, who was also rushed to the hospital.

Detectives say the boy is responsible for shooting Jackson.

Once the 16-year-old is cleared from the hospital he will be arrested and charged with murder.