16-year-old responsible for northwest Fresno shootout that killed man, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a 16-year-old boy is responsible for a deadly shootout this past weekend.
On Sunday officers found Deandre Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on Fruit and Ashlan Avenues.
The 38-year-old was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he died.
Then around 12:45 that afternoon officers got a call of a shooting victim at Norwich Avenue.
That person was identified as a 16-year-old boy, who was also rushed to the hospital.
Detectives say the boy is responsible for shooting Jackson.
Once the 16-year-old is cleared from the hospital he will be arrested and charged with murder.