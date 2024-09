Marjaree Mason Center aiming to raise awareness on teen dating violence

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and we're highlighting a local effort focused on raising awareness.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and we're highlighting a local effort focused on raising awareness.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and we're highlighting a local effort focused on raising awareness.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and we're highlighting a local effort focused on raising awareness.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and we're highlighting a local effort focused on raising awareness.

We sat down with Jessica Sailor with the Marjaree Mason Center to hear about the "kNOw MORE" program.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.