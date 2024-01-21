  • Full Story
17-year-old Visalia girl hit and killed while riding bicycle, police say

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Sunday, January 21, 2024 9:59PM
KFSN

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old girl is dead after being hit and killed by a car in Visalia Saturday.

Officers responded to the collision on Riggin Avenue near Shirk Street around 8:50 p.m.

Police learned a 17-year-old girl was riding her bicycle in the eastbound lane of Riggin Avenue when a car struck her.

The girl was taken to Kaweah Health where she later died.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

