Teen receives probation for assault after murder charge dropped

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 18 months after sheriff's deputies arrested a teenager for allegedly murdering his father, the young man learned his sentence on Tuesday.

"Mr. Robinson, sir, you're going to be released on this case today," Fresno County Superior Judge William Terrence said.

Brice Robinson will serve three years of felony probation as part of a plea deal that Robinson reached with prosecutors.

"The people will be standing by the plea agreement," Deputy District Attorney Liz Owen said. "The defendant is 19 years old. (He) doesn't have any criminal history."

Prosecutors had charged the teen with murder for stabbing his father, 60-year-old Brian Robinson, to death back in May of 2022.

It all happened in Tarpey Village off of North Sunnyside Avenue in Fresno, where Robinson lived with his father and adoptive mother.

"The mother was being attacked by the (deceased) father," defense attorney Ralph Torres said. "And Brice basically tried to defend her and himself because there was actually a lot of physical contact."

Even though Torres says Robinson acted in self-defense, he says they thought taking a deal was safer than going to trial.

It also seems prosecutor Liz Owen thought a murder charge would've been hard to prove.

"There were circumstances involved in this case that created some very significant evidentiary issues," Owen told the judge.

Torres says the issue came down to Robinson's adoptive mother, who would've testified that her son was acting in self-defense.

In October, the district attorney's office dropped the murder charge against Robinson, and the teen pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon.

After being in jail for more than a year, the 19-year-old will soon walk free, although there are some conditions of his probation.

"Do not knowingly possess or control any dangerous or deadly weapons, including firearms or ammunition," Judge Terrence said. "You must seek and maintain gainful employment or education during your probationary period."

The judge also told Robinson he must work or go to school. The teen is now due back in court on May 21 so that the judge can review his progress.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.