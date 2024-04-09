Teen arrested for murdering, mutilating man near Mendota, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenage suspect has been arrested for killing a man and dismembering his body in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old man was arrested Friday for the murder of 25-year-old Fraylee Hernandez.

Hernandez's body was found in a parked car in the middle of an orchard near Mendota on January 17th.

Investigators say Hernandez had been killed days prior on the 6th.

The suspect was 17 when the crime happened but had turned 18 by the time of his arrest.

He has now been booked in the juvenile justice campus.

His name is not being released at this time.

Investigators say he is also on probation for assaulting his mother.

Detectives say the suspect was Hernandez's acquaintance.

