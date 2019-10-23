threat

Visalia teen threatens to 'shoot up school if he can't smoke joint,' deputies say

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old Visalia student was arrested after deputies say he made threats against his school when school administrators tried to discipline him.

Creekside Community Day School officials say the student was sent to the office by his teacher when the teen threatened to "shoot up" the school if he couldn't "smoke a joint."

Tulare County sheriff's deputies later searched the student's home but found no weapons.

Sheriff's officials said the student was on probation. He was arrested for making terrorist threats and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyvisaliacrimevisaliatulare countythreat
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THREAT
12-year-old Merced student arrested for threatening to blow up local middles schools
Man arrested after allegedly threatening hospital worker with knife
Porterville 14-year-old arrested for sending death threat texts against himself, 5 other boys
Army warns of mass shooting threats linked to new 'Joker' film
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
South Valley teens charged with murder of 16-year-old
Victim says Fresno Anglican priest violated her during prayer session
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Obdulia Sanchez facing 6 charges after police chase
Fresno Unified students teaching music to classmates with special needs
Merced plans to host largest sporting event in city's history
Show More
1 hurt, suspect in custody in Northern California high school shooting
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
CVS, UPS to partner on drone delivery tests for medications
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
More TOP STORIES News