Visalia teen threatens to 'shoot up school if he can't smoke joint,' deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old Visalia student was arrested after deputies say he made threats against his school when school administrators tried to discipline him.Creekside Community Day School officials say the student was sent to the office by his teacher when the teen threatened to "shoot up" the school if he couldn't "smoke a joint."Tulare County sheriff's deputies later searched the student's home but found no weapons.Sheriff's officials said the student was on probation. He was arrested for making terrorist threats and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility.