Teen wanted for urinating on shelf at Walmart store in Texas: deputies

PORTER, Texas -- Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a video surfaced on social media depicting a "vulgar act" at a Texas Walmart store.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the video circulating online also shows several people attempting to steal a case of beer on July 27 from the store at 23561 US-59.

Deputies said the suspects were stopped by Walmart loss prevention officers as they tried to leave the store, but they were eventually let go.

Urine was allegedly found on a shelf near the beverage aisle after the suspects had left the store.

Detectives are now trying to identify the individuals involved.

The sheriff's office said tampering with consumer products is not only "morally reprehensible, but can be a felony offense."
