Arrest made in connection to shooting of 13-year-old at Reedley apartment complex

A teenager was hospitalized after he was shot at an apartment complex in Reedley Tuesday afternoon.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made after a teenager was shot at an apartment complex in Reedley Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Reedley Police Department said the 13-year-old boy was shot around 12:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area of Cypress and Haney avenues.

Reedley Police say four hours after the gang-related shooting, they were able to identify and arrest two suspects.

Police say a 17-year-old was the shooter and was accompanied by 22-year-old Andy Garcia who is on active parole.

The suspected vehcile used has been recovered and will be processed as evidence.

The teen that was shot was conscious and talking with first responders.

He was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The area where the shooting took place was blocked off for several hours as investigators searched for evidence.

Anyone with additional information about this shooting is asked to call the Reedley Police Department at (559) 637-4200.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.