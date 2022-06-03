Beloved Terra Bella teacher retires after 50 years

TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dedicated educator in the South Valley said goodbye to her current classroom of kids and their parents as she is set to retire.Terra Bella teacher, Mrs. Carol Taylor, has taught generations of students in her 50-year career.The elementary students greeted the beloved teacher Wednesday morning. They also put on performances with a song inspired by the long-time educator.She was also given a plaque and special clock in honor of her 50 years of service.Mrs. Taylor has been with the Terra Bella Union Elementary School District for 50 years.District officials said Taylor is always patient and nurturing with the elementary kids.