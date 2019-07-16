human remains found

Texas woman was living with dead mother for 3 years, police say

SEGUIN, Texas -- A woman from outside of San Antonio has been arrested after police say she was living with her dead mother for three years and sharing the home with her young daughter.

Investigators say 47-year-old Delissa Crayton did not properly help her mother after she suffered a non-life threatening fall in her bedroom in 2016.

Police say Crayton's mother died within a few days of the fall while lying on the floor.

Investigators later found remains believed to belong to Crayton's mother on July 7, three years later.

Crayton shared the home with her mother and daughter, who police say at the time, was under the age of 15.

"The two-bedroom residence included one room where the skeletal remains were located, and a second bedroom shared by Delissa Crayton and her daughter," said police in a Facebook post.



Crayton was arrested for causing injury to a child under the age of 15 causing serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury.

She is currently being held at the Guadalupe County Jail in Seguin on a $200,000 bond.

Crayton's daughter has been placed with family members and is receiving help from the police department's crime victim's liaison, the Guadalupe County Child Advocacy Center, and CPS.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child abusehuman remains foundtexas newsmother arrestedchild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Remains found believed to be 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin
DNA helps Orange County identify 10-year-old boy found dead in 1998
Skeleton found in basement ID'd as homeowner missing 57 years
Fresno Co. deputy coroner talks about difficult Camp fire recovery efforts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News