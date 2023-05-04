'The Brunch Bar' coming to Clovis

If you love brunch, this one is for you. "The Brunch Bar" is coming to Clovis.

For months now, the Brunch Bar has been teasing residents with sweet and savory dishes.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you love brunch, this one is for you.

"The Brunch Bar" is coming to Clovis.

Located on Herndon and Willow Avenues, the new eatery is getting ready to host its grand opening Friday, May 12, at 10 am.

It's taking over the space that used to house Chronic Tacos.

For months now, the Brunch Bar has been teasing residents with sweet and savory dishes.

If you're interested in joining the team, according to its Instagram, walk-in interviews for servers, bartenders and baristas are being held.

Experience is required.