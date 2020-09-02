Curry Pizza Company expands to South Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Butter chicken and chicken tikka masala pizzas are cooked fresh at the Curry Pizza Company in Northwest and Northeast Fresno.Now the restaurant is expanding."We're going to be opening two more locations: Tulare, CA and Stevenson Ranch. There's another one, but we're not going to announce it until we sign the papers, so maybe one more," said Virender Malhi, The Curry Pizza Company owner.Mahli told us the new Tulare location will be located off Mooney and Bardsley, next to StarbucksThe store in Stevenson Ranch will be near Magic Mountain off Interstate 5.Even in this climate, he's following his expansion dreams."We wanted to do at least two stores this year, but the COVID hit and slowed us down a little bit, but then hey this is not going away so we shouldn't be sitting and not doing anything," Malhi said.Both new stores will have patios, which will help create more dining opportunities. The locations should be done in December or January."Since the pandemic hit, we haven't fired any employees. We didn't layoff any employees or cut hours. So it's been the same because of our customers. The first three weeks were kind of different because people wanted to dine in, but after that, once people saw us on Facebook and Instagram, they knew needed them and they came through," Malhi said.Yelp has named The Curry Pizza Company as one of the top 100 restaurants to eat in America.Now they've added a couple more honors."We made the top 25 chicken wings in California, so we made the top 10 and hit the top 10. And California's top 50 pizza places, we hit number 24 or 25. We are blessed," Mahli said.Fusion food that's full of flavor and created in the Valley.The owners say even though they're expanding they plan to stay a family owned business with roots in the Valley.