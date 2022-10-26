A new adventure for 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' comes to Disney+

For season 2, the young stars in "The Mysterious Benedict Society" are a year older and dipping their toes in adulthood.

For season 2, the young stars in "The Mysterious Benedict Society" are a year older and dipping their toes in adulthood.

The next chapter in the Disney+ series "The Mysterious Benedict Society" shows the group back together to track down Mr. Benedict and "Number Two" after they're kidnapped by Benedict's brother, Dr. Curtain.

Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal return, and they love that this show has been embraced by people of all ages.

"That was a big goal of the whole thing, is so that families can enjoy it together," said Hale.

For season 2, the young stars in "The Mysterious Benedict Society" are a year older and dipping their toes in adulthood. They're trying to help their friends while trying to remain true to what makes them each so unique.

"Not only is it a fantastic adventure, but it's so beautifully done," said Hale. "I mean, the entire team working on production designs, hair, wardrobe, I mean, it's just a piece of art."

Actress Gia Sandhu calls it a story of underdogs and of people coming out of their shells.

"Those people being the ones who are ultimately the ones that save the world," she said.

"There's no apologies made for being yourself and being a little bit offbeat," said Schaal. "I also think that this show celebrates kids. I think that gets overlooked, how important they are to our society, because they are coming from a place of pureness."

"What makes them weird is they embrace and say, 'No! This is me,'" said MaameYaa Baofo. "I love this thing that's called 'weird' about me and this is what makes me special."

"The Mysterious Benedict Society" begins streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.