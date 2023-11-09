The Standard celebrates grand reopening in Fresno after major renovations

After over a decade in business, a local staple has undergone some major renovations as it prepares for its grand reopening.

The Standard in Northeast Fresno has been open for 15 years and has now added plenty of new digs to treat their guests, from new lounging to state-of-the-art decor, and fully renovated restrooms.

Guests at their soft opening described the new restaurant and lounge as an escape, saying you won't feel like you're in Fresno once you step inside.

"If it wasn't repurposed, replaced or repainted we got rid of it, we wanted to have a fresh new look, the layout of the place is predominantly the same but we did open things up,'' explained Raj Bisla, general manager of The Standard.

Guests will also be treated to a brand-new menu.

Some of the more popular items are set to include street elote and their arancini balls which are fried risotto balls with homemade fresh creamy pesto sauce.

The official ribbon cutting and opening ceremonies took place Wednesday afternoon.

