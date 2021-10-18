The Weeknd cancels 2022 tour, including Fresno show, will launch stadium tour next summer

Tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/AgeWSy9k4d — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 18, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Grammy award-winning artist The Weeknd has canceled his 2022 world tour, including his show in Fresno.The "Blinding Lights" singer announced Monday his new tour, After Hours Til Dawn, will now be played at stadiums across the country and world.The singer said that due to constraints on arenas and increased demand in shows led him to plan for a stadium tour instead.Previous show dates will be pushed back into the summer of 2022 and be released at a later date.The Weeknd was scheduled to perform at the Save Mart Center in April next year. It's unclear if the star will reschedule the Fresno show.Organizers say anyone who purchased a ticket on Ticketmaster.com will automatically receive a refund. Those who bought tickets at the Save Mart Center's box office will need to stop by the office to get their money back.