Thousands attend Taco Truck Throwdown 9 at Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. -- It's one of Fresno's hottest events of the year, and not just because the Valley has reached the triple digits again.

Whether you like them spicy, savory or even fruity, this year's Taco Truck Throwdown did not disappoint.

In addition to live entertainment, the event is beneficial to local businesses. More than 30 trucks were introduced to nearly 10,000 potential customers.

"We've seen the stories over the years of trucks that come out here and they start they have one taco truck, and we look at people like El Premio Mayor they have three taco trucks, two restaurants since they've come to Taco Truck Throwdown," said event organizer Mike Oz.

First-timers Taco Pinto, who has been in business for four months, not only won the judges choice competition, but they had the highest score in the event's history.
