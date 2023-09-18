South Valley woman turning creativity into business

This business may be called "Threads of Gray," but customizations aren't limited to one shade or color.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- This business may be called "Threads of Gray," but customizations aren't limited to one shade or color.

"Whatever your heart desires, I have a color for you," says Threads of Gray Founder Cassie Gray. "If you're looking for a maroon, I just added maroon to my list. Pinks, greens, teals, I've just added."

Gray turned her love of embroidery into a way to add a splash of personality to crew necks, t-shirts, towels and hats for family and friends.

When she posted the process online, the feedback inspired a career.

Less than a year in business, the Threads of Gray catalog is expanding, as is the clientele.

Cassie already has customers in almost 20 states thanks to Instagram and TikTok.

"I love Christmas, so I always have Christmas stuff," she said. "Anything holiday I feel like are my favorite so far."

Custom robes, jackets and makeup bags were a hit for a bridal party.

Cassie says this is just the beginning, with hopes to open a studio in her hometown in Tulare and add screen printing to the mix.

"I do a lot of made-to-order or custom orders, too," she said. "Whatever you're looking for, message me and I can work something out with you."

