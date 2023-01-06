Saavedra's Bakery helping Fresno celebrate Three Kings Day with Rosca de Reyes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many people will be celebrating Three Kings Day on Friday with a tasty Mexican tradition.

Saavedra's Bakery in Central Fresno spent Tuesday gearing up for a busy day.

The shop was filled with busy customers trying to get their hands on Rosca de Reyes.

The oval-shaped bread is a tradition for Three Kings Day.

The holiday is celebrated every January 6th and commemorates the story of the Three Wise Men visiting Jesus.

Inside every Rosca de Reyes is baby Jesus figurines.

The tradition is that if you cut into a piece with the figurine inside, you must host the next party for your family.

Families usually come together to share the bread and the celebration around it.

It's one of the busiest days of the year for bakeries.