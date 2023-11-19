Three people were hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash in Hanford Friday night.

1 man, 2 teens hospitalized in suspected DUI crash in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people were hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash in Hanford.

Police were called out to 12th Avenue and Highway 198 just before 9:30 p.m. Friday for a crash.

Witnesses told officers that 68-year-old Mark Borboa ran a red light on the eastbound highway off-ramp.

The truck collided with an Audi carrying a 19-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger.

Both teens suffered moderate injuries.

Officers found Borboa intoxicated and suffering from a broken hip.

Everyone involved in the crash was hospitalized.

Borboa faces felony DUI charges.