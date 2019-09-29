Three suspected gang members arrested after gunfire near Visalia Mall

Visalia police arrested three suspected gang members Sunday morning after getting reports of gunfire near the Visalia Mall around 5 a.m.A 911 caller told police what car to look for and they found it and pulled it over about three miles away near Crenshaw and Dartmouth.Officers say they found a 17-year-old had two handguns, so they arrested him.They also arrested 19-year-old Hector Medrano for driving drunk, and 18-year-old Bailey Martin for gang related charges.