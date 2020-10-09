Pets & Animals

'Doc' Antle of Tiger King fame indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA -- One of the central figures in the Netflix documentary "Tiger King" has been indicted for felony wildlife trafficking.

Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, now faces felony charges in Virginia.

According to the Virginia Attorney General, a months-long investigation uncovered evidence that Antle trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina.

At the end of "Tiger King," the documentary mentioned that Antle's park in South Carolina was raided in December of 2019. We now know that that raid was part of this Virginia investigation.

Virginia investigators got interested in Antle in November 2019 when they indicted Keith A. Wilson, owner of Wilson's Wild Animal Park, on animal cruelty charges.

SEE ALSO: Zoo made famous by 'Tiger King' docu-series closes to the public

Law enforcement seized 119 animals--including lions, tigers, bears, camels, goats, water buffalo, and more--from Wilson's roadside zoo after a judge found that Wilson "cruelly treated, neglected, or deprived the animal(s) of adequate care."

After that event, the attorney general's office started looking into how Wilson obtained those animals, which they said connected them to Antle.

In addition to those two men, two of Antle's daughters were charged with misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and violating the Endangered Species Act.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsvirginiasouth carolinaanimal crueltyanimal abuseanimalanimal news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families call for justice after woman, teen killed in separate Fresno shootings
84-year-old man shot and killed in Fresno County
More Central Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes
Suspect opens fire on couple driving in central Fresno
Man dies after alleged DUI driver crashes car into Lemoore home
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
CA suggests outdoor gatherings with people from 3 households or less
Show More
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Family mourning loss of 47-year-old father shot and killed in Fresno
CA ramping up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, Newsom says
Fresno man battling rare cancer runs 37 miles on 37th birthday
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News