Hanford TikTok star Leo Gonzalez speaks at the White House for Hispanic Heritage Month

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tiktok star and Hanford's very own Leo Gonzalez made a special visit to the White House on Wednesday.

The comedian gave opening remarks at the White House reception in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Gonzalez talked about his family, his personal journey, and his Valley upbringing before introducing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Action News asked him about his reaction to getting the call to the capitol.

"Just really humbled and really honored to be able to do something like this and hopefully be able to represent the Central Valley and Hanford, hopefully, represent it well. I think being able to do something like this is more than anything I ever thought could happen," explained Gonzalez.

The West Hills College Lemoore graduate recently won a Streamy award for excellence in online content creation.