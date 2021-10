SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma police have arrested a man they believe lit fires with torches in the city early on Wednesday morning.Police say a witness saw 42-year-old Jaime Andrade lighting a fire at Saginaw and Highland Avenue at about 12:30 am.When officers arrived soon after, they found Andrade near another fire at Highland and Nebraska Avenues. He had two hot torches with him.Andrade is a transient and has been booked into the Fresno County Jail.He is facing charges of arson, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.