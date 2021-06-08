46-year-old Porterville man charged with sex crimes against children

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 46-year-old Porterville man has been charged with sex crimes against children.The Tulare County District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday it has filed eight counts of child molestation charges against Jorge Vasquez, as well as one count of failure to register as a sex offender.Vasquez is accused of carrying out the sexual assaults over a three-year period from June 2018 to June 2021 on two children between 6 and 10 years old in Tulare County. One of the counts is alleged to have occurred in San Luis Obispo County.If convicted of all charges, he faces life in prison.Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400.