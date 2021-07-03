brush fire

Woodward Park fire: 2 firefighters injured, 10 Fresno homes evacuated, multiple roads closed

This is the third fire in the same area in less than two months.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fire near Fresno's Woodward Park causes evacuations, road closures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ten homes near Fresno's Woodward Park were evacuated and two firefighters were injured while battling a large vegetation fire.

The fire broke out just before 2 pm on Saturday in the area of Friant and Champlain in northeast Fresno and quickly spread to more than 60 acres of land.



Officials say one of the injured firefighters suffered burns to his feet, and the other suffered from heat exhaustion. They are both expected to recover.

Video shows plumes of thick grey smoke rising from the flames burning through dry grass and vegetation.

The smoke could also been seen for miles above the roadway as cars remained at a standstill.



Officials said the fire was burning on the Fresno side of the San Joaquin River north of Woodward Park.

A total of 10 homes in the Woodward Lake Community had to be temporarily evacuated in the early stages of the fire, but crews knocked the flames down before they reached any homes.

Multiple units from CAL FIRE, Fresno Fire and the Clovis Fire Department worked together to contain the flames.



Getting to the fire was initially a challenge for firefighters as there were limited routes of access for their trucks.

Another challenge was how quickly the flames spread, launching several smaller spot fires that firefighters had to rush to put out.

"What happens in larger fires like this, is it creates its own wind... We'd get a handle on something and then the wind would shift, kick some embers into another location - and now you have another spot fire in an area you weren't initially addressing," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Devin McGuire.

This is the third fire in the same area in less than two months.

In late May, the Rice Fire, fanned by strong winds, quickly tore through 60 acres of dry grass along Friant.

RELATED: 'You could feel the heat': How embers at a Fresno recycling center sparked a 60-acre fire

Earlier this week, the Vulcan Fire scorched about 145 acres of dry brush after first starting on Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: Vulcan Fire: Flames burning near Friant Road 145 acre

There's still no official word on what may have caused this fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno woodward parkfresnofresno northeastbrush firewildfirecal firewoodward park
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BRUSH FIRE
KNP Complex Fire: Some evacuation orders downgraded
More mandatory evacuation orders issued as Windy Fire grows
Part of Kings Canyon National Park closed due to KNP Complex Fire
Brush fire burns 42 acres near Fresno's Woodward Park
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News