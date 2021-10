FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are getting the upper hand on a wildfire burning just north of Fresno, near the Friant community.The Vulcan Fire has burned about 145 acres of dry brush since first starting Sunday afternoon.Crews now have those flames 90 percent contained and say no structures are threatened.When the fire first sparked on Sunday, smoke could be seen for miles and the flames prompted some closures on Friant Road.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.