Check out tiny homes at Fresno Home and Garden Show

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In one particular area of the fairgrounds, the Fresno Home & Garden Show looks more like the Fresno "Tiny Home" Show.The homes come in all shapes and sizes."It's great for the cabin," says United Tiny Homes Co-Founder Gail Kingsbury. "It's great for a lake house. We've got a lot of people that are actually been putting them in their backyard right now for guest homes."But many visitors lined up to get a look at something new - a tiny home taller than all the others.OTne has two stories and covers just under 300 square feet. It starts at $75,000."I really do think this is the future of housing," says Wilderwise CEO Arya Mazanek.Cathy and Mike Crumley dropped by to take a look inside.They discovered the roof can be lifted and lowered in case you need to drive it to another location."You don't see a two-story tiny house very often with a full second story," Cathy said.The upstairs portion is more than a tiny loft. It has room for a bed and space to move around.The double-decker home has 16 windows and those who came upstairs liked what they saw."Yeah, the upstairs has more room than the down," Mike said. The bedroom's, real open. It's really open, like that's where you want to live.""It's great for the trend towards remote work," Mazanek said. "Has accessibility for mobile users and a new generation of home buyers that want to have that flexibility in where they can live."That could be with other family members - but in a separate structure."If you had to live in a tiny space, it would work great," Cathy said.