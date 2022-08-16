T.J. Cox, former Valley congressman, indicted on 28 crimes, including fraud, illegal contributions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new federal grand jury indictment charges former Central Valley Congressman T.J. Cox with 28 crimes, including campaign law violations and for wire fraud in acquiring a loan for construction at Granite Park.

The grand jury charged Cox with 15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud on a mortgage, and one count of making illegal conduit contributions to his congressional campaign in 2017.

Cox is accused of diverting money from his businesses for his own personal use.

The grand jury found evidence he defrauded investors in an almond processing company and a tax credit investment company, and he lied to get loans for Granite Park and for a home mortgage.

In the five felony counts involving Granite Park, the grand jury charged Cox with using his tax credit company to guarantee the loan. But prosecutors say he did that without consent from his co-owners. The lender wired more than $1.28 million to Cox's sports non-profit, but that loan is now in default and the city of Fresno could be asked to pay it off.

Cox is also accused of funneling money to business associates and family members for them to then donate to his congressional campaign in 2017. Cox served in Congress from 2019-2021, representing parts of Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.

