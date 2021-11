FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Valley congressman TJ Cox will not run for Congress in District 21 next year.The Democrat has endorsed candidate Rudy Salas for the 2022 congressional race.The District 21 seat has flipped in the last two elections.In 2018, Cox defeated Republican incumbent David Valadao.Last year, Valadao beat Cox to regain the office.State Assemblyman Rudy Salas announced his run for Congress last month.The Bakersfield native is one of almost a dozen candidates looking to challenge Valadao.