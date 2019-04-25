Chatsworth: 3-year-old kept herself, baby brother alive after parents' murder-suicide, police say

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES -- New details were revealed Tuesday about a heartbreaking murder-suicide in Chatsworth, where two children were also found.

Police gave an update on the children, a 3-year-old girl and a 2-month-old boy. Both are in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services, and they are said to be thriving.

Investigators didn't reveal much about what happened when they found the children but said the sister was a hero in the ordeal.

"Our little angel was able to keep herself and her brother alive," said LAPD Capt. Maureen Ryan. "The baby is a miracle baby and the little girl is a hero. She's an absolute hero."

Investigators said the children's father shot and killed their mother, then turned the gun on himself.

Police haven't said exactly how long the children may have been on their own before they were found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chatsworthlos angelesmurder suicidedeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News