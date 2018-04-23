U.S. & WORLD

Toronto police say 9 dead, 16 injured after van struck pedestrians; driver in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

A white van hit pedestrians in Toronto, Canada, killing 9 people and injuring 16 more. (Mark Dukes)

TORONTO --
A Toronto police official says nine people have been killed and 16 injured from a van that jumped onto a sidewalk and struck pedestrians in the north part of the city.

Deputy Police Chief Peter Yuen says the driver of the van is in custody but Yuen has not provided any possible cause or motive in Monday's incident. He says the investigation is continuing.



Yuen also has not given any details on the injuries.

The incident occurred as Cabinet ministers from the major industrial countries were gathered in Canada to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
canadapedestrian struckcaru.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News