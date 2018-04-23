Toronto police say 9 dead, 16 injured after van struck pedestrians; driver in custody

A Toronto police official says nine people have been killed and 16 injured from a van that jumped onto a sidewalk and struck pedestrians in the north part of the city.Deputy Police Chief Peter Yuen says the driver of the van is in custody but Yuen has not provided any possible cause or motive in Monday's incident. He says the investigation is continuing.Yuen also has not given any details on the injuries.The incident occurred as Cabinet ministers from the major industrial countries were gathered in Canada to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.The Associated Press contributed to this report.