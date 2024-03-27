Bookish offering affordable books, vintage merchandise in Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. -- For about three years, Bookish in Fresno's Tower District has offered a variety of books, including some written by local authors.

When driving down West Olive Avenue in Tower District, you'll spot this small business with a vibrant pink sign, Bookish.

A bookstore that started as a dream for owners Vanessa Garabedian and her fiancé in 2021.

"We started with very little, very little capitol, I want to stress that, very little, and I started with just this corner and a little bit right here," said Garabedian.

The place looks very different now.

Books for all ages and genres including fiction, non-fiction, mystery, thrillers and many more surround the walls.

Garabedian says when customers walk in for the first time, it can be a lot to soak in.

"They need a good amount of time to take it all in because there is a lot to see, there is vertical space here, certain displays, vintage items available and most of the books are five or five for 20," Garabedian said.

Garabedian says they also wanted book to be affordable for the community and are always offering different promotions.

Customers will also find places to sit and other merchandise including vintage items.

"We have a lot of handmade items that I craft myself so coffee mugs, shirts, tote bags, bookmarks and devices to hold books open while you read," said Garabedian.

You can also trade used books for store credit.

For this couple, seeing the progression of their business has been a dream come true and both say they still have a list of goals and ways to grow the business they call a second home.

"Sometimes it still feels surreal in a sense, this is our home away from home. We have really put in our blood, sweat and tears into this," Garabedian said.

Very soon, a coffee bar will be inside the bookstore, and customers will also have an opportunity to order pre-releases of books.

Bookish is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 am to 4 pm and weekends from 11 am to 5 pm.

