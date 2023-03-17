Man shot in Central Fresno's Tower District while pulling in trash can at house

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting investigation is underway in Central Fresno's Tower District.

Just before 6:30 am Friday, Fresno Police were called to Ferger Avenue near Olive for a shooting victim.

There they found a man who had been shot once in the upper body.

He told officers he was looking after a home and pulling a trash can out to the street when he was hit.

Police have not released a suspect description or motive for the attack.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.