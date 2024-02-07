WATCH LIVE

1 killed, 1 hospitalized after being hit by car in Fresno's Tower District, police say

ByAmanda Aguilar KFSN logo
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 1:21PM
One person has died and another has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Fresno's Tower District.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died and another has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Fresno's Tower District.

It happened after 1:30 am Wednesday behind the Dollar Tree on Maroa and Fern.

Police say they received a 911 call of a vehicle hitting at least two people.

They arrived to find an unhoused man and woman struck in the parking lot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

Police are still investigating what led up to the incident.

Authorities say the driver was arrested for being under the influence. She could face more charges as the investigation continues.

