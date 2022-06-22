Business

Adventure Church appeals judge's decision to not block sale of Tower Theatre to city

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the legal battle over Fresno's Tower Theatre continues, Adventure Church has appealed a judge's decision to not block the sale of the building to the city.

The case now goes to an appellate court that has twice ruled Sequoia Brewing Company's lease agreement superseded Adventure's purchase contract.

Back in April, a judge authorized the sale of the theater to the City for $6.5 million
