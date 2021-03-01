Farmer crushed to death by tractor in Sanger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 80's has been killed after being crushed by a tractor in Sanger.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the call came in right before 2:30 PM.

Deputies believe that the farmer was tending to his crops when either the tractor malfunctioned or he passed out.

It appears the tractor then rolled over off the bank, crushing the victim.

Deputies say the victims' wife came out to check on him when he didn't come home for lunch. That's when she discovered the accident had happened and called authorities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangerworker death
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces plan to reopen public schools this month
Authorities investigating gas leak across from Merced Mall; road shut down, stores evacuated
Man stabbed to death in Tulare cemetery, police say
Food and agriculture workers in Fresno Co. now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Clovis Unified teachers preparing to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Man shot in southwest Fresno, traffic disrupted in area
Man dies after shooting in southeast Fresno
Show More
Merced mother to set up scholarship in honor of daughter who died from brain cancer
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Zoorassic Park returns to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Wolf tracked near Yosemite park for first time in 100 years
Father and son reflect on making history with Fresno Fire Department
More TOP STORIES News