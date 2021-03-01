Farmer crushed to death by tractor in Sanger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 80's has been killed after being crushed by a tractor in Sanger.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the call came in right before 2:30 PM.Deputies believe that the farmer was tending to his crops when either the tractor malfunctioned or he passed out.It appears the tractor then rolled over off the bank, crushing the victim.Deputies say the victims' wife came out to check on him when he didn't come home for lunch. That's when she discovered the accident had happened and called authorities.