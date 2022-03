FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash in Fresno County has killed four people and sent three others to the hospital with major injuries.The crash happened just before 9:30 on Wednesday morning on the southbound lane of Interstate-5 at Derrick Avenue.Traffic is being diverted from southbound I-5 from Highway 33 and Derrick Avenue.The northbound lane is not affected but traffic has slowed down.California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened between two vehicles.We will continue to update this story as we get more details.