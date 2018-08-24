El Portal road to be closed inside Yosemite National Park as crews work to fully restore power

El Portal Road inside Yosemite National Park is now closed through much of the weekend as crews replace high voltage power lines that service Yosemite Valley.The closure began Friday morning and will continue until Four o'clock this afternoon. The closure will also be in effect on Saturday and Sunday, from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. each day. The work will involve helicopters and heavy equipment making it unsafe for vehicles to be on the road.Visitors will be able to drive through the work zone from noon to 1:00 P.M. each day of the closure.With the completion of the project full power is expected to be restored to Yosemite Valley.