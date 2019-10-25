Traffic

Fmr. firefighter, deputy rescue 81-year-old woman from submerged car

VENICE, Florida -- A kayaker is one of two men being called a hero for pulling an 81-year-old woman out of a car that had gone into the water.

Every Thursday morning Rob Goodman launches his kayak to go fishing at Higel Marine Park in Venice, Florida, but this Thursday was different.

Goodman says he could only see part of the car's roof. He flagged down a paddleboarder, and that's when they realized someone was inside.

The two men just so happened to be a former firefighter and a former reserve deputy. They called for help but their instincts took them into the water to get her out.

Surveillence video shows the 81-year-old's car going into the water around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She had been in the water for nearly 10 hours with only inches of breathing room, and the tide was rising.

Fire crews say the men are heroes.

Goodman says he's thankful the woman will be OK and that he was in the right place at the right time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfloridawater rescuerescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of raping Fresno 8-year-old reaches plea deal
2 Fresno County identity thieves caught on camera
SoCal fires: More than 40,000 evacuated as multiple blazes ignite amid dry, windy conditions
You could fail drug tests even if there's no THC in your CBD pills
Visalia parents found guilty of misdemeanor child abuse in starvation case
Madera County woman charged with 12 counts of felony voter fraud
12-year-old critically injured in car crash in southeast Fresno
Show More
Visalia Union School District holds forum for parents on vaping
Canyon Country fire scorches 4,000 acres, destroys homes
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 16,000 acres, 5 percent contained
Clovis sued for allegedly not providing enough affordable housing
More TOP STORIES News