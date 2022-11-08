Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon

Local community leaders will be honored for their impact on Southeast Fresno.

Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association or SEFCEDA will hold its annual Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

SEFCEDA connects Southeast Fresno residents with job training and educational opportunities. SEFCEDA is also on a mission to create a new park and soccer complex in Southeast Fresno.

Ticket are on sale now for the luncheon which honors community members for their contributions to the area.

Honorees include:

Ana De Alba - U.S District Court Judge

Juan Esparza Loera - Vida en el Valle Editor

Graciela Moreno - ABC30 Anchor

Mark Salazar - Fresno Police Department Deputy Chief

Jim Yovino - Fresno County Schools Superintendent

Posthumous Honors:

Monica Cuevas - Fresno City College

Tim Liles - Fresno Unified

Sherry Neil, the Chief Operating Officer at Fresno County EDC is the keynote speaker at the luncheon.

Tickets are $80.00 or $640.00 for a table.

Learn more at sefceda.org or call (559) 301-0695.