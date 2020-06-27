Woman killed in Delano after being hit by train while inside her car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman died Saturday morning in Delano after her car was hit by a train.The woman was driving southbound on Highway 99 near County Line when she hit a big rig just after 2 a.m.The collision flipped her car over and it rolled onto nearby train tracks just as the train was passing by.The train hit the Ford and when emergency teams arrived, the woman was dead inside the car.Investigators are looking into what caused the woman to lose control of her car.